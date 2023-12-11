December 11, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The scenic Someshwara beach at Paduvari in Byndoor in Udupi district is undergoing massive infrastructure upgradation at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore to enhance its tourism potential.

Work on construction of retaining walls, storm water drains, pathways, galleries, renovation of rest rooms and a pond, lighting, parking facilities, and seating arrangements are being undertaken are part of the beach development project. They are in no way connected to the proposed development of a marina, as believed by some local residents, according to the Tourism Department.

Touted to be one of the safest beaches along the Karnataka coast, the beach in Someshwara had been a hidden treasure for many years until the Udupi district administration took up improvement projects about four years ago. Stretching for about 1 km between the mouth of (Sumanavathi) Byndoor river and the Ottinene Hillock, the beach does not witness severe wave action, thereby being relatively safe for tourists.

Private land purchased to facilitate beach development

A senior official in Udupi told The Hindu that the Tourism Department bought some private land around the beach near Someshwara temple to undertake development work. Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited, an arm of the department, is executing the development projects.

About 250m long and 5m wide pathway is being constructed on land purchased from Someshwara temple to the mouth of Sumanavathi river so that tourists can enjoy a walk along the beach.

The dilapidated retaining wall near the temple is being strengthened with a new concrete embankment. About 25 steps are being constructed for easy access to the beach from the temple. A nearby pond is being rejuvenated, the official said adding parking slots are being created.

The approach road to Someshwara beach from Byndoor town is a narrow one. Since private properties abut the road, the department is strengthening the road, besides widening the carriageway wherever space is available, the official said.

