Some trains to be rescheduled and some to be regulated till November 9

November 02, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Some trains originating from and passing through Mangaluru will be rescheduled or regulated till November 9 to facilitate line and power blocks for launching of steel composite girder for road overbridge at Mahe station yard.

Train No. 22638 Mangaluru Central – Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 11.45 p.m. on November 2, 3, 5, 6 and 8 will be rescheduled to leave at 2.35 a.m. on November 3, 4, 6, 7, and 9. Train No. 22637 Chennai Central - Mangaluru Central West Coast Superfast Express scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 1.25 p.m. on November 2, 3, 5, 6 and 8 will be rescheduled to leave at 4.25 p.m. the same days.

Train No. 19259 Kochuveli – Bhavnagar Terminus Weekly Express leaving Kochuveli at 3.45 p.m. on November 2 is rescheduled to leave at 7.35 p.m. Train No.16338 Ernakulam Junction – Okha Bi-Weekly Express leaving Ernakulam Junction at 8.25 p.m. on November 3 is rescheduled to leave at 12.15 a.m. on November 4.

Train No.12431 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn. Rajdhani Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 7.15 p.m. on November 3 is rescheduled to leave at 9.45 p.m.

Train No.12977 Ernakulam Junction – Ajmer Jn. Weekly Superfast Express leaving leave Ernakulam Junction at 8.25 p.m. on November 5 is rescheduled to leave at 12.15 a.m. on November 6.

Train No.12224 Ernakulam Junction – Lokmanya Tilak (T) Bi-Weekly Duronto Express leaving Ernakulam Junction at 9.30 p.m. on November 5 is rescheduled to leave at 1.10 a.m. on November 6. Train No.16334 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Veraval Weekly Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3.45 p.m. on November 6 is rescheduled to leave at 7.35 p.m.

Regulation of trains

On November 3, 4 and 5, Train No. 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Junction Mangala Lakshadweep Superfast Express will be regulated by 3.20 hours; Train No. 12685 Chennai Central - Mangaluru Central Superfast Express by 1.10 hours and Train No.16604 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Mangaluru Central Maveli Express will be regulated by 1 hour.

Train No. 12218 Chandigarh - Kochuveli Sampark Kranti Superfast Express will be regulated by 2.40 hours on November 3. Train No. 10215 Madgaon Junction – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Superfast Express will be regulated by 2 hours on November 6.

