Some trains over Mangaluru Railway Region to be regulated or rescheduled this month

June 01, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Some trains operating over Mangaluru Railway Region will either be regulated or rescheduled during June to facilitate engineering work at various sections in Palakkad division.

Train No.22638 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central West Coast Express will be regulated by one hour enroute on June 2, 15, 16, 18, and 19. Train No. 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Lakshadweep Express will be regulated by one hour on June 2, 15, and 29. Train No. 16312 Kochuveli-Sriganganagar Weekly Express will be regulated by one hour on June 3, 10, 17, and 24.

Train No. 16336 Nagercoil Junction-Gandhidham Junction Express will be regulated by 50 minutes on June 6 and by 2.30 hours on June 27. Train No. 22637 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central West Coast Express will be regulated by 1.15 hours on June 5, 11 and 12, by 2.20 hours on June 13, 27, and 27 and by one hour on June 20.

Train No. 12283 Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Weekly Duronto Express will be regulated by 1.15 hours on June 13 and 27. Train No. 16334 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Veraval Weekly Express will be regulated by two hours on June 5 and 12. Train No.12224 Ernakulam Junction-Lokmanya Tilak Weekly Duronto Express will be regulated by 1.50 hours on June 11. Train No. 12602 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Mail, Train No.12686 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Superfast Express and Train No. 16348 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express will be regulated by 15 minutes on June 17.

Train No.12685 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central Superfast Express will be regulated by 40 minutes on June 13 and 27. Train No. 16604 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Maveli Express will be regulated by 30 minutes on June 13 and 27.

Rescheduling

Train No. 16336 Nagercoil Junction-Gandhidham Junction Weekly Express will leave Nagercoil at 6.15 p.m. instead of 2.45 p.m. on June 13 and 27. It will leave Nagercoil at 5.15 p.m. instead of 2.45 p.m. on June 20. Train No. 22638 Mangaluru Central-Dr. MGR Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express scheduled to leave Central at 11.45 p.m. on June 15 and 29 will leave Central at 12.45 a.m. on June 16 and 30.