Some trains on Konkan Rly.network to be regulated

Some trains running on the Konkan Railway network will be regulated for one hour to three hours from Thursday to facilitate upgrading work on Zuari Bridge and Mandovi Bridge in Goa.

A release from Konkan Railway here said that the existing PTTE bearing of steel girder spans of both the bridges will be replaced during the upgrading work.

Train No 04695 Kochuveli-Amritsar Special with journey commencing on November 10 will be regulated between Udupi and Madgaon for 180 minutes.

Train No 02617 Ernakulam-H. Nizamuddin Special of November 10 and November 11 will be regulated between Karwar and Verna for 60 minutes.

Train No 06072 Tirunelveli-Dadar Special of November 10 will be regulated at Madgaon for 60 minutes. Train No 06164 Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special of November 11 will be regulated between Udupi and Madgaon for 180 minutes.

Train No 09423 Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Special of November 11 will be regulated at Madgaon for 60 minutes.

Train No 04695 Kochuveli-Amritsar Special of November 17 will be regulated between Karwar and Karmali for 140 minutes.

Train No 02617 Ernakulam Jn.-H. Nizamuddin Special of November 17 will be regulated at Madgaon for 30 minutes.