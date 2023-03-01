Some trains fully cancelled, some partially, on March 4

March 01, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

A few trains will be fully cancelled and some partially on March 4 to facilitate restoration of double line working between Padil and Jokatte after the complete track renewal work at the old Kulashekara tunnel.

Train No. 06489/06488 Mangaluru Central- Subrahmanya Road – Mangaluru Central Unreserved Express Special Journey commencing on March 4 will be fully cancelled. Train No. 06487/06486 Mangaluru Central – Kabakaputtur -Mangaluru Central Unreserved Express Special Journey commencing on March 4 will be fully cancelled, said a release from Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division.

Partial Cancellation

Train No. 10107/10108 Madgaon Junction - Mangaluru Central Madgaon Junction MEMU Express journey commencing on March 4 will be partially cancelled between Thokur and Mangaluru Central. The train will be short terminated at Thokur and commences journey from Thokur.

Train No. 12133/12134 Mumbai CSMT - Mangaluru Junction – Mumbai CSMT Express journey commencing on March 3 and March 4 respectively will be partially cancelled between Surathkal and Mangaluru Junction. The service will short terminate at Surathkal and originate from Surathkal on March 4.

Train No.16539 Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Junction Weekly Express will be partially cancelled between Kabakaputhur and Mangaluru Junction on March 4.

Train No. 07377/07378 Vijayapura – Mangaluru Junction -Vijayapura Daily Express Special journey commencing on March 3 and 4 respectively will be partially cancelled between Subramanya Road and Mangaluru Junction. The train will be short terminated at Subrahmanya Road on March 4 and originates at Subrahmanya Road the same day.