Some trains cancelled, rescheduled to facilitate platform preliminary works at Mangaluru Central

September 01, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Some trains will be rescheduled, partially cancelled, fully cancelled, and some will be regulated to facilitate preliminary work in connection with the construction of additional platforms at Mangaluru Central Railway Station till September 9.

Train No. 06602 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Express Special that leaves Mangaluru Central at 5.30 a.m. on September 5 and 6 will leave at 6 a.m. Train No. 16649 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Junction Parasuram Express leaving Mangaluru Central at 5.05 a.m. on September 9 will leave at 5.35 a.m.

Train No. 10107 Madgaon Junction-Mangaluru Central MEMU Express of September 8 will be terminated at Thokur and Train No. 10108 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Junction MEMU Express of the same day will start from Thokur at 4.25 p.m.

Mangaluru Central-Dr. MGR Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express (Train No. 22638) of September 8 will originate from Mangaluru Junction at 11.35 p.m. instead of Mangaluru Central. Train No. 06601 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Express Special of September 8 will be short terminated at Mangaluru Junction. Train No.16610 Mangaluru Central-Kozhikode Express of September 9 will commence journey from Mangaluru Junction at 5.15 p.m. instead of from Central.

Cancellation

Train No. 06487 Mangaluru Central-Kabakaputtur Unreserved Express Special and Train No. 06486 Kabakaputtur-Mangaluru Central Unreserved Express Special of September 8 will be fully cancelled. Train No. 06485 Mangaluru Central-Kabakaputtur Unreserved Express Special and Train No. 06484 Kabakaputtur-Mangaluru Central Unreserved Express Special of September 9 will also be fully cancelled.

