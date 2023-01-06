ADVERTISEMENT

Some trains cancelled, others partially

January 06, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The South Western Railway has cancelled, partially cancelled, rescheduled, and regulated some trains due to line block for engineering-related work at Kabaka Puttur Yard.

Train No. 06489 Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road Express Special and Train No. 06488 Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru Central Express Special will be cancelled on January 7.

Train No. 06485 Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur Express Special starting on Saturday will be partially cancelled between Neralakatte-Kabaka Puttur and it will be short terminated at Neralakatte. Train No. 06484 Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central Express Special starting on Saturday will be partially cancelled between Kabaka Puttur-Neralakatte and it will start journey from Neralakatte instead of Kabaka Puttur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Train No. 10107 Madgaon Junction-Mangaluru Central MEMU Express will be partially cancelled between Thokur and Mangaluru Central on Saturday. Train No. 10108 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Junction MEMU Express will be partially cancelled between Mangaluru Central and Thokur on Saturday and the train will originate from Thokur at 3.40 p.m. instead of Mangaluru Central.

Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Daily Express Special starting from Mangaluru Junction on Saturday will be rescheduled by 90 minutes.

Train No. 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur Tri-Weekly Express starting from Karwar on Saturday will be rescheduled by 100 minutes.

Train No. 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Daily Express Special starting from Vijayapura on Saturday will be regulated for 80 minutes, it said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US