Some trains cancelled, others partially

January 06, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The South Western Railway has cancelled, partially cancelled, rescheduled, and regulated some trains due to line block for engineering-related work at Kabaka Puttur Yard.

Train No. 06489 Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road Express Special and Train No. 06488 Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru Central Express Special will be cancelled on January 7.

Train No. 06485 Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur Express Special starting on Saturday will be partially cancelled between Neralakatte-Kabaka Puttur and it will be short terminated at Neralakatte. Train No. 06484 Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central Express Special starting on Saturday will be partially cancelled between Kabaka Puttur-Neralakatte and it will start journey from Neralakatte instead of Kabaka Puttur.

Train No. 10107 Madgaon Junction-Mangaluru Central MEMU Express will be partially cancelled between Thokur and Mangaluru Central on Saturday. Train No. 10108 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Junction MEMU Express will be partially cancelled between Mangaluru Central and Thokur on Saturday and the train will originate from Thokur at 3.40 p.m. instead of Mangaluru Central.

Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Daily Express Special starting from Mangaluru Junction on Saturday will be rescheduled by 90 minutes.

Train No. 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur Tri-Weekly Express starting from Karwar on Saturday will be rescheduled by 100 minutes.

Train No. 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Daily Express Special starting from Vijayapura on Saturday will be regulated for 80 minutes, it said in a release.