Some trains cancelled on Mangaluru-Hassan section on Saturday

March 17, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Some trains have been cancelled, some partially cancelled and some are rescheduled on Mangaluru-Hassan section to facilitate commissioning of Railway Bridge at Kabaka Puttur Yard under South Western Railway jurisdiction on Saturday.

Releases from SWR and Southern Railway here said Train No. 06489/88 Mangaluru Central - Subrahmanya Road - Mangaluru Central Daily Express Special will be cancelled on Saturday.

Train No. 06485 Mangaluru Central – Kabaka Puttur Daily Express Special will be partially cancelled between Neralakatte – Kabaka Puttur and it will be short terminated at Neralakatte station on March 18. On Saturday, Train No. 06484 Kabaka Puttur – Mangaluru Central Daily Express Special will be partially cancelled between Kabaka Puttur – Neralakatte and it will originate from Neralakatte station.

Train No.10107 Madgaon - Mangaluru Central MEMU Express journey commencing on Saturday will be partially cancelled between Thokur and Mangaluru Central. Train No. 10108 Mangaluru Central - Madgaon MEMU Express journey commencing on Saturday will be partially cancelled between Mangaluru Central and Thokur and the train will originate from Thokur instead of Mangaluru Central.

Train No. 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Daily Express Special, leaving Vijayapura on March 17, will be rescheduled by 120 minutes. Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Daily Express Special, leaving Mangaluru Junction on March 18 will be rescheduled by 90 minutes.

Train No. 16516 Karwar – Yesvantpur Tri-weekly express, leaving Karwar on March 18 will be regulated for 30 minutes en-route.

Trains cancelled

Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Daily Express Special will be cancelled for three days to facilitate the Pre-Non Interlocking and Non Interlocking work for the commissioning of doubling between Devargudda and Haveri Railway stations and Hubballi South and Saunshi railway stations in SWR.

Train No. 07377 Vijayapura – Mangaluru Junction Daily Express Special journey commencing on March 27, 28 and 29 will be fully cancelled. Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Junction – Vijayapura Daily Express Special journey commencing on March 28, 29 and 30 will be fully cancelled.