Some trains cancelled on April 27 to facilitate bridge regirdering

April 22, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

Many trains will be cancelled to facilitate regirdering of a bridge between Karukutty and Chalakudi Railway Stations and also track maintenance between Shoranur Junction and Ernakulam Junction on April 27.

Full cancellation

Train No.16606/605 Nagercoil Junction – Mangaluru Central – Nagercoli Junction Ernad Express of April 27; Train No.12202 Kochuveli - Mumbai LTT Garib Rath Bi-Weekly Express of April 27 and Train No.12201 Mumbai LTT - Kochuveli Garib Rath Bi- Weekly Express of April 28;

Partial cancellation

Train No. 16649 Mangaluru Central -Nagercoil Junction Parasuram Express of April 27 will partially be cancelled between Shoranur Junction - Nagercoil Junction and Train No. 16650 Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express of April 27 between Nagercoil Junction and Shoranur Junction.

Regulation

Some trains will be regulated en-route for durations ranging from 15 minutes to three hours on April 27. They are Train No. 19259 Kochuveli-Bhavnagar Weekly Express (one hour); Train No. 20932 Indore – Kochuveli Express (three hours); Train No. 22149 Ernakulam Junction – Pune Junction Bi-Weekly Express (35 minutes) and Train No.22655 Ernakulam Junction - Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Express (35 minutes).