Some trains augmented with one sleeper class coach
The Railways has decided to augment several trains with one additional sleeper class coach on temporary basis to clear extra rush with immediate effect and till May 31, said a release from Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division.
The trains are: Train Nos. 16603/604 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Central Maveli Express; Train Nos. 12602/601 Mangaluru Central- Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central Mail; Train Nos. 22637/638 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central- Chennai Central West Coast Express.
Train Nos. 16630/16629 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Malabar Express; Train Nos.16159/160 Chennai Egmore - Mangaluru Central-Chennai Egmore Express and Train Nos. 16347/348 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Mangaluru Central -Thiruvananthapuram Central Express.
Rescheduled
Train No. 16630 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express, scheduled to leave Mangaluru at 6.15 pm, would leave at 7.25 pm on Saturday due to track maintenance work at Ernakulam Town Yard, said another release.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.