Some saplings of Padil Miyawaki forest get damaged after NHAI dumps debris on the site

NHAI says the act was not intentional and it will get damaged saplings replaced

July 05, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Debris removed from storm-water drains dumped at the Miyawaki forest site near Padil railway overbridge in Mangaluru.

Debris removed from storm-water drains dumped at the Miyawaki forest site near Padil railway overbridge in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A few of the around 1,000 tree saplings of a Miyawaki forest at Padil got damaged following the National Highways Authority of India dumping storm-water drain debris at the site during the last week of June.

The forest is being raised for the last two years on the median island of NH 75 located just after the railway overbridge from the city.

Environmentalist Jeeth Milan Rosh had taken the initiative to convert the median island measuring about an acre to an urban forest as the area had become a waste dumping ground.

A file photo of environmental activists led by Jeeth Milan Rosh preparing the ground for raising a Miyawaki forest near Padil railway overbridge.

A file photo of environmental activists led by Jeeth Milan Rosh preparing the ground for raising a Miyawaki forest near Padil railway overbridge. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Padil is the gateway to Mangaluru from Bengaluru and the waste dump would have affected the city’s beauty. We cleared the land of waste, prepared the soil and planted 1,050 saplings during the 2021 monsoon,” he told The Hindu.

Rotary Club of Mangalore had recently sponsored fencing of the site.

While replanting a few of the dead saplings in June last week, the activists found dumped debris and broken fence.

On June 28, they saw tractors unloading debris at the site and the supervisor of the workers directed them to an engineer of the NHAI, Mr. Rosh said.

The engineer claimed that the land belonged to NHAI and the activists did not take permission to raise the urban forest. “We can do anything on our land,” the engineer told Mr. Rosh over phone.

The environmentalist said about 25 saplings were completely damaged after the debris were dumped on them. Debris were also dumped very close to the storm water drain.

“They removed debris from the nearby storm-water drains and dumped them callously,” Mr. Rosh said.

NHAI Mangaluru Project Director Abdulla Javed Azmi said he will get the issue examined as he was not aware of the same.

The engineer concerned however said the dumping was not intentional and debris would be removed forthwith. “We would get all the damaged saplings replaced soon,” he said.

On the positive side, the engineer said the Padil RoB that got flooded during heavy rains did not witness the deluge this time because of removal of the debris from the drains, he said.

