Some roads declared one-way in Kundapura town

January 11, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi district administration has introduced some one-ways, parking prohibited areas and restriction on heavy vehicles in view of increased vehicular movements in Kundapura town with immediate effect.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari issued orders to this effect under the provisions of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act and the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules as the district Magistrate on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the DC prohibited movement of heavy vehicles on Chikkensal Road that connects the town with NH 66 near Sangam Circle. Vehicles could move from west to east on Masthikatte Road while vehicular movement on the opposite direction is prohibited.

The existing one-way from Shastri Circle to new bus stand that is, vehicular movement towards the north on the western side road, is formalised. Vehicles from new bus stand to Shastri Circle should take the eastern side road, towards the south.

One-way movement of vehicles is allowed on Begum Hazrath Mahal Road (next to Sattwadi Departmental Store) from the town towards NH 66 while vehicular movement from NH 66 to the town on this road is prohibited. The road next to Shivaprasad Grand connecting NH 66 and the town is made one-way towards the Town while vehicular movement from Kundapura Town towards NH 66 on this road is prohibited.

