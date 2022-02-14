Some parents ask wards to remove hijab after being shown High Court interim order

Muslim girls continued to wear hijab in schools in Belagavi on Monday.

However, female teachers and staff members counselled Muslim girls to enter schools after removing their head scarves.

Confusion prevailed for some time at the government Sardar School in Belagavi. Some parents, who came to the school to drop off their burkha-clad wards, argued with the teachers.

A compromise was reached after the parents agreed to let their daughters remove the burkha but keep the hijab. Other parents were convinced of the validity of the High Court’s interim order and asked their daughters to remove the head scarves before going to class.

Police officers were stationed outside all schools that reopened on Monday. Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath and Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah went around the city, visiting schools. No untoward incidents were reported.

In Vijayapura, police vehicles were parked outside the 630 high schools that reopened. They allowed students and teachers, while disallowing outsiders.

On Saturday and Sunday, police held peace committee meetings across the region. In Belagavi district, 150 meetings were conducted at taluk and sub-division levels.