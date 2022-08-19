Some anxious moments in Surathkal

A man said to be mentally ill created a ruckus by waving a sickle in public

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 19, 2022 20:34 IST

A 30-year-old man, who is said to be mentally ill, created anxious moments in Surathkal on Friday, by roaming in public with a sickle. People gave a chase and rained blows on him before handing him over to the police.

The Surathkal Police said that Atul Kallu, hailing from Jharkhand, who was going from Madgaon to Kasaragod in Kerala on a train, got off it at Surathkal and created the scene.

Coming out of the railway station, Kallu reportedly took a broom stick and hit Venkamappa, a roadside tender coconut seller. Kallu got hold of the sickle used by Venkamappa for chopping tender coconut and started threatening people, who then gave a chase to him.

Mechanic Imran, who was among those who gave a chase to Kallu, was injured in his hand after the sickle being loosely waved by Kallu hit him.

People then overpowered Kallu and handed him over to the Surathkal Police.

Kallu is now admitted in a private hospital. He is out of danger.

A case has been registered against Kallu. His mental status is being examined by doctors, the police said.

