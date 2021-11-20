Somashekar hints at splitting bank

Mangaluru

20 November 2021 01:04 IST

Hinting that the South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank might be split up to create a separate district central cooperative bank for Udupi, Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar said on Friday there is demand for the same from people in the cooperative sector and from elected representatives.

Speaking at the Jan Swaraj Yatra organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Udupi and Mangaluru, the Minister said that since the model code of conduct for the MLC elections is in force he will not speak further on the demand.

The Minister said that there is demand from MLAs and MPs for the same. “They are pressing me to create separate DCC banks for Dakshina Kannad and Udupi,” he said.

Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said that he will file his nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the December 10 elections to the Legislative Council from the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Local Bodies Constituency, on Saturday.

Speaking in Mangaluru, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that the prices of natural rubber crashed owing to the UPA Government allowing import of synthetic rubber during its tenure.