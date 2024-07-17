ADVERTISEMENT

Somanna compelled to learn Hindi

Published - July 17, 2024 08:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

“I protested against the imposition of Hindi at one point of time. However, I’m compelled to learn the language now,” revealed Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna on Wednesday.

Chairing an inter-railway zone meeting attended by heads of Southern, South Western, and Konkan Railway here, Mr. Somanna spoke to the audience in Kannada. However, when it came to giving instructions to the zonal heads, he spoke in broken Hindi as well as English.

“I have already learnt the alphabets through a book. Within six months, I am confident of writing in Hindi,” he told reporters later. Learning and speaking Hindi has become unavoidable these days, Mr. Somanna admitted.

