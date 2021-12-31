Solving cases of desecration of places of worship was a challenge: Shashi Kumar

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Mangaluru

31 December 2021 01:02 IST

Cracking cases of desecration of places of worship was a challenge and the city police succeeded in catching persons who were involved in those incidents, said Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar here on Thursday.

Giving an overview of the work of the city police during the year, Mr. Kumar told reporters that cases of desecration of places of worship were reported since January 6.

Apart from daivastanas, temples, and nagabanas, dargahs and gurudwaras too were desecrated. These incidents hurt the sentiments of people and there were protests.

The city police succeeded in catching the accused, including a 62-year-old man from Hubbali who was arrested a couple of days ago for his alleged involvement in five cases of desecration.

Mr. Kumar said the police have cracked several sensitive crimes including murder of a boy that was related to an online game addiction, sexual assault of a two-year-old girl, and gang rape of an eight year of girl.

He regretted the time taken to arrest advocate K.S.N. Rajesh, who was accused of sexually assaulting a law student

The Commissioner said the city police firmly dealt with sale of cannabis and other drugs and arrested 492 persons, including three Nigerians, in connection with 328 cases related to peddling and consumption of drugs. The city police also succeeded in catching persons allegedly involved in 16 cases of housebreak theft and 24 cases of chain-snatching incidents.

While recalling about initiative to subject a few overweigt personnel to a month-long fitness regime, Mr. Kumar said 50 personnel underwent training in speaking Tulu and Beary.

He said more personnel will undergo training in the new year.