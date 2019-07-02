Solution to sand removal sought

Leaders of 13 organizations, who held a meeting here recently, sought the immediate resolution to the problem of sand removal in Udupi district.

A joint press release issued here on recently said that the district administration had not properly resolved the issue.

The lackadaisical attitude of the administration would definitely lead to problems.

Hence the meeting decided to launch a non-partisan struggle. Adelegation of the leaders of the 13 organisations will meet the Deputy Commissioner and submit a memorandum. If sand removal was still not permitted, then the organizations would launch an agitation.