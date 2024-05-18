Solely relying on Congress partymen in reaching out to voters: Aayanur Manjunatha

Exuding confidence in his victory from the South West Graduates Constituency in the elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council, Congress candidate Aayanur Manjunatha on Saturday, May 18, said he is solely relying on the partymen in reaching out to 84,000-odd voters spread across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and parts of Davangere districts.

“I have too less time to reach out to voters. I am solely relying on the strong party cadre to reach out to voters. I am confident of voters giving their first preference vote to me on the basis of the work, especially in labour reforms, that I have done as a Member of Parliament and as an MLC. The party will end the 42 year drought by winning the seat,” he said.

Working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Manjunath Bhandary said the Congress has taken the elections to six LC seats seriously. Right from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to party workers at the booth level, were actively involved in the campaign. As many as 84,000 graduates have registered as voters for the South West Graduates constituency, while 24,000 teachers are registered as voters for the South West Teachers constituency, he said.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangrappa said Congress is working tirelessly to win all six seats and increase the party strength in the Council. On the question that none from the two Coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi were in the fray in the South West Graduates and Teachers constituencies, Mr. Bangrappa said it will be obvious that in such a big constituency there will be dissatisfaction in one region when a candidate from another region is chosen as candidate.

Congress candidate for South West Teachers constituency K.K. Manjunath also spoke.