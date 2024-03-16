GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Solar energy has opened up many opportunities, Veerendra Heggade

A workshop ‘Samruddhi, Santhrupti, Sabaleekarana’ was jointly organised by SKDRDP and Selco Foundation at Dharmasthala

March 16, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade on Saturday, March 16, said that solar energy which Indians revered for ages, has now opened up many opportunities and has the potential to empower women entrepreneurs in a great way.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop, “Samruddhi, Santhrupti, Sabaleekarana” jointly organised by Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) and Selco Foundation at Dharmasthala. He complimented Selco founder Harish Hande as the person who has dedicated life to popularise solar energy.

While vehicles could be operated with solar energy, Mr. Heggade said it would be desirable if that energy was made available for cooking purposes to the common man.

Mr. Hande said the foundation has so far extended the benefits of solar energy to more than one crore people globally; similarly, the foundation intends to reach out to another crore people to improve their livelihood in Africa and South East Asia by 2028.

Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement CEO Savitha Sulugodu explained how the solar-energy-operated refrigerators helped change the lives of tribal people, including the preservation of life-saving vaccines and drugs.

Women entrepreneurs Roopa Reddy from Dharwad and Shyla Pramoda Devi from Belagavi shared their success stories. Hemavathi V. Heggade and othrs were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.