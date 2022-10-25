Solar Eclipse 2022 | Arrangements to view solar eclipse on October 25 in Mangaluru

To prevent direct viewing, the eclipsed sun can be viewed by projecting the telescopic view to a screen, and through ISO certified solar eclipse goggles

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 26, 2022 13:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of a solar eclipse. | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

ADVERTISEMENT

The solar eclipse on Tuesday October 25 will be visible from 5. 09 p.m. to 6.06 p.m. in and around Mangaluru with a maximum obscuration of 10.9%.

For safe viewing of the eclipse, arrangements have been made in association with Yenepoya Deemed to be University at the 6th floor of Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Commerce, Science and Management (Yenepoya Degree College), said Rohith Rao and Sangeethalaxmi M.J. of Amateur Astronomers Association, Mangaluru.

Also Read
Partial solar eclipse to occur on October 25; little visibility for Chennai viewers

To prevent direct viewing of eclipse, the eclipsed sun can be viewed by projecting the telescopic view to a screen, and through ISO certified solar eclipse goggles provided by the organisers. Safe and ISO certified solar eclipse goggles can be collected in advance from Dr. Sangeethalaxmi (Ph: 9448790070).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

All enthusiasts are invited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app