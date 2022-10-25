Mangaluru

Solar Eclipse 2022 | Arrangements to view solar eclipse on October 25 in Mangaluru

The solar eclipse on Tuesday October 25 will be visible from 5. 09 p.m. to 6.06 p.m. in and around Mangaluru with a maximum obscuration of 10.9%.

For safe viewing of the eclipse, arrangements have been made in association with Yenepoya Deemed to be University at the 6th floor of Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Commerce, Science and Management (Yenepoya Degree College), said Rohith Rao and Sangeethalaxmi M.J. of Amateur Astronomers Association, Mangaluru.

To prevent direct viewing of eclipse, the eclipsed sun can be viewed by projecting the telescopic view to a screen, and through ISO certified solar eclipse goggles provided by the organisers. Safe and ISO certified solar eclipse goggles can be collected in advance from Dr. Sangeethalaxmi (Ph: 9448790070).

All enthusiasts are invited.


