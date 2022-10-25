Solar Eclipse 2022 | Arrangements to view solar eclipse on October 25 in Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau October 25, 2022 10:19 IST

To prevent direct viewing, the eclipsed sun can be viewed by projecting the telescopic view to a screen, and through ISO certified solar eclipse goggles

A file photo of a solar eclipse. | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

To prevent direct viewing, the eclipsed sun can be viewed by projecting the telescopic view to a screen, and through ISO certified solar eclipse goggles



Our code of editorial values