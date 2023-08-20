Software professional loses over ₹10 lakh to online fraud

August 20, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - MANGALURU

A software professional in the city has lost ₹10.5 lakh to an online money doubling scam.

In a complaint to the Kankanady police, the software professional, hailing from Bajal, said she saw a “You can earn” advertisement on Instagram and sent a message “I am interested” on August 9 through WhatsApp to 9899183689 mentioned in the advertisement. She got a reply asking her to download Telegram and connect with @khannika9912.

She downloaded the app and got in touch with @khannika9912, who messaged the former of giving 30% over the amount that is invested. The software professional transferred ₹7,000 to UPI ID vaps1053-1@okaxis through Google Pay. Soon after ₹9,100 got credited to her account.

She was then asked to invest ₹20,000 and accordingly she transferred the amount to the UPI ID that was given. The receiver told the complainant that the latter’s account is blocked and hence asked her to transfer the amount once again. The complainant did the same and subsequently transferred money to different UPI IDs. In all, she transferred ₹10,50,525 and got cheated, the software professional said.

The Kankanady police registered her compliant on August 17 for offences under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code and under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of Information Technology Act.

Other victims

Similarly, a 26-year-old resident of Saligrama in Udupi lost ₹1.01 lakh. In her complaint to Udupi Cyber Economic Narcotic Crime (CEN) police station, the victim said she received a message on August 9 through WhatsApp from 9122931451 about money doubling. She believed it and transferred ₹1.01 lakh through PhonePay and other bank accounts on August 9 and 10.

A 24-year-old nurse from Manipal has lost ₹2.70 lakh after he responded to a call about a part-time job. In his complaint to Udupi CEN police, the complainant said he was asked to follow the links sent through Telegram and svip.coin apps. Accordingly he transferred ₹2,70,999 between August 8 and 9, he said.

