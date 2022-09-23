Soft skills training for CISF personnel at Mangaluru airport

The Hindu Bureau September 23, 2022 18:21 IST

A professional soft skills training expert conducted the session for 160 CISF personnel via role play, which placed the ASG personnel in sensitive situations with passengers

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is responsible for security at Mangaluru International Airport.

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) conducted a week-long soft skills training for the Airport Security Group (ASG) of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recently. A professional soft skills training expert conducted the session for 160 CISF personnel via role play, which placed the ASG personnel in sensitive situations with passengers. The role play underscored the need to handle each situation appropriately with care and warmth. The training involved making the ASG personnel aware of their importance at the airport in the security aspect, understanding passenger travel behaviour and perception management towards security and security protocol, and ensure etiquette at the airport through effective communication. Krishna Prakash, Deputy Commandant, ASG of CISF, and Chief Airport Security Officer (CASO), dwelt on the importance of how the Central armed police force enhances the passenger experience with their expertise in managing security at vital installation such as airports. He reminded them that they are duty-bound to ensure security and safety protocols are always followed.



