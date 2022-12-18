Society should break its tolerance against sexual violence: Sunitha Krishnan

December 18, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Society should break its tolerance against sexual violence and speak aloud on such incidents, said Sunitha Krishnan, activist, Padma Shri awardee, and general secretary of Prajwal that works against human trafficking, here on Sunday.

Speaking after receiving the Moolathva Vishwa Award instituted by the Moolathva Foundation Charitable Trust, Mangaluru, at the School of Social Work here, Ms. Krishnan said 10 years since the rape and murder of Nirbhaya in New Delhi nothing has changed in the country. Girls continue to be victims of sexual violence and human trafficking.

“Tolerance of such crimes is what bothers me,” she said and added, “Today, what we need is zero tolerance to any form of violence.” Violence should not be accepted and youngsters should raise their voice against it as it will deter perpetrator from repeating the act.

Mentioning about the dark world, she and other activists of Prajwala deal with every day, Ms. Krishnan said they were dealing with persons who are treating humans as commodities and sexually exploiting them in the name of adoption, child labour, and organ donation. “We are dealing with mafia operating a 450-billion human trafficking industry.” Prajwala is rescuing victims and trying to bring light and dignity in their lives.

While asking youth to speak aloud against sexual abuse, Ms. Krishnan said victims should not endure it in the name of honour and dignity of their family. Youth should speak in open against violence and make use of social media to express their anguish. “I pray for a day when there will be no need of people like me and organisations like Prajwala,” she said.

Ms. Krishnan, an alumnus of School of Social Work, recalled her days at the institute and said the institute moulded her properly and shaped her as a social worker. “This award, which is given at the institute that has shaped me, is more precious than the awards I have received,“ said Ms. Krishnan, who was bestowed with the Padma Shri in 2016.