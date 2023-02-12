Society is yet to recognise contribution of women in Yakshagana, says Assistant Professor

February 12, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Women artistes have overcome several obstacles to make a name in Yakshagana, but the society is yet to rightfully recognise their contribution in the growth of this traditional art form that is known as “Gandu Kale”, said Shobha Maravanthe, Assistant Professor, Sahyadri Commerce and Management College Shivamogga, in Udupi on Sunday, February 12.

Speaking at a session on “Mahila Yakshagana Chintane” at the State-level Integrated Yakshangana Sammelana, Ms. Maravanthe said, “To tell our history, we need to create a stage”.

Ms. Maravathe, who comes from a family of Yakshagana artistes, said that a different yardstick is necessary to recognise the work of women Yakshagana troupes. Women Bhagawata (singer and director of Yakshagana) have their own constraints and cannot sing in the tone that a male Bhagawata sings. Though its a sense of liberty for women artistes to discharge male roles, the women artistes face constraints in being in the male roles for a long time. The “Chowki” (green room) is yet to become friendly for women artistes.

Stating the need for special “Poora Ranga” training for women artistes, Ms. Maravathe said women artistes are yet to establish themselves in the role of comedian.

Associate Professor, Goverment First Grade College, Kittur, Belagavi district, Prajna Mattihalli, said women artistes have been presenting commendable performances in Yakshaganas by “Havyasi” (amateur) Yakshagana troupes.

Senior artiste Vidya Kolyur said that women artistes should come out of the inferiority complex and work towards enriching the art form. The women artistes outperform their male artistes while donning female roles like Damayanti and Shakuntala. “In certain scenes, the womenhood in us brings out the right expression which our male counterparts cannot do it,” she said.

English teacher and artiste Arati Patrame spoke about women who have written Yakshagana prasangas.