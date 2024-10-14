GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Society donates steel utensil rack to Ramakrishna Mutt hostel

Published - October 14, 2024 11:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Shree Sha Souharda Cooperative Society president M.S. Gururaj and others presenting a steel rack to the boys’ hostel of Sri Ramakrishna Mutt in Mangaluru. 

Shree Sha Souharda Cooperative Society president M.S. Gururaj and others presenting a steel rack to the boys’ hostel of Sri Ramakrishna Mutt in Mangaluru.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shree Sha Souharda Cooperative Society, Mangaluru, donated a steel utensil rack to the boys’ hostel being run by Sri Ramakrishna Mutt at Mangaladevi recently here.

Mutt president Swami Jithakamananda received the rack, specially made to order in Bengaluru and worth ₹50,000 from Karnataka State Souharda Samyukta Sahakari Ltd., Bengaluru, director Bharathi M. Bhat at the mutt.

Speaking on the occasion, the seer said the rack, capable of holding 120 plates, was needed for the hostel and he praised the society. He recalled that the society had donated two Gujarat boilers to the hostel last yea.

Ms. Bharathi Bhat praised the society for keeping aside a portion of its profit towards social projects. Society president M.S. Gururaj, vice-president Uday V. Shastry and others were present.

Published - October 14, 2024 11:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.