Society donates steel utensil rack to Ramakrishna Mutt hostel

Shree Sha Souharda Cooperative Society, Mangaluru, donated a steel utensil rack to the boys’ hostel being run by Sri Ramakrishna Mutt at Mangaladevi recently here.

Mutt president Swami Jithakamananda received the rack, specially made to order in Bengaluru and worth ₹50,000 from Karnataka State Souharda Samyukta Sahakari Ltd., Bengaluru, director Bharathi M. Bhat at the mutt.

Speaking on the occasion, the seer said the rack, capable of holding 120 plates, was needed for the hostel and he praised the society. He recalled that the society had donated two Gujarat boilers to the hostel last yea.

Ms. Bharathi Bhat praised the society for keeping aside a portion of its profit towards social projects. Society president M.S. Gururaj, vice-president Uday V. Shastry and others were present.