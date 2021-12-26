BJP National Youva Morcha president and MP Tejasvi Surya speaking at a programme at Manipal in Udupi on Saturday.

MANGALURU

26 December 2021 00:19 IST

Secularism made it culturally poor, says Tejasvi Surya

National president of BJP’s Yuva Morcha and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya said on Saturday that socialism kept India economically poor and secularism made the country culturally poor.

He was speaking on the topic “Good Governance” at an interactive programme organised by the Udupi district unit of the BJP with intellectuals in Manipal. It was to mark the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister Latet Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Socialism has been a useless economic policy and it was implemented by Jawaharlal Nehru despite its expiry date long ago. India, which had been hit by imperialism, was again hounded by secularism post Independence,” he said.

Mr. Surya said that wrong policies had kept India poor by choice and not by chance. The country was kept poor through the shackles of socialism post Independence. Socialism demotivated wealth creators in private sector deliberately, he said.

The Member of Parliament said that now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wiping out the residues of socialism and secularism for bringing in transformation by alleviating poverty and creating prosperity.

He said that big projects such as Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, initiation of the Golden Quadrilateral Project for faster transport networks between major cities was all made possible by Vajpayee when he was the Prime Minister. “But the United Progressive Alliance regime later brought in a decade of decay for the country,” he said and added that administrative and cultural transformations made by Mr. Modi are irreversible.

Mr. Surya said that the country is becoming a hub investment now due to changing policies and the BJP-led Union Government has understood the pulse of the new generation.