Social workers seek rehabilitation centre in Udupi

July 19, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - MANGALURU

Social workers in Udupi district on Tuesday demanded a proper rehabilitation centre for orphans, beggars, persons with mental disabilities, and destitute women. Though social workers rescue such people, lack of a centre means their efforts fail, they regretted.

Social workers, diving expert Eshwar Malpe, Nityananda Volakadu, Vishu Shetty Ambalapady, and Ganeshraj Saralebettu expressed this opinion during a dialogue programme organised by the silver jubilee celebration committee of the Udupi District Working Journalists’ Association and the Hiriyadka Samskruthi Siri Trust in Udupi.

Mr. Malpe said the government should either sanction such a centre or provide five acres land to the social workers, who would build and manage such a rehabilitation centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about Malpe and its surroundings, he said partial dredging of the Malpe fishing harbour has reduced cases of drowning and complete dredging was the need of the hour.

Also, large quantities of trash has accumulated at Malpe beach that should be cleared on priority.

Mr. Volakadu said though social workers rescue orphan children, the departments concerned would let them out after counselling because of lack of a rehabilitation centre.

Similar was the situation regarding beggars and persons with mental disabilities for whom no government facility was available. Pleas to the district administration were not addressed.

Social workers were forced to take rescued persons with mental disabilities to neighbouring districts for treatment, regretted Mr. Ambalapady.

The district hospital lacks many basic amenities thereby affecting treatment of people. Mr. Saralebettu demanded a fire station for education hub Manipal where many fire mishaps take place. He also demanded proper development of Arbi Falls in Manipal to make it a tourist attraction.

Trust’s managing trustee Muralidhara Upadhya inaugurated the programme presided by association president Rajesh Shetty and attended by trust honourary president Vishwanatha Shenoy.

Association office-bearers Kiran Manjanabail, Jayakara Suvarna, Umesh Marpalli, Nazeer Polya, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT