Social worker Tabassum to get annual Press Club award

Tabassum, who runs Snehadeep that takes care of children affected by HIV/AIDs, will be awarded the Mangaluru Press Club’s ‘Person of Year’ award on Feburary 29.

The award will be presented during the Press Club Day celebrations to be held at the Radhakrishna Mandira in Urwa.

Ms. Tabassum was selected by a committee, comprising Balakrishna Gatty, Vasanth Kumar Perla and Nagaveni Manchi, on Wednesday.

The death of her friend, who had HIV/AIDs, orphaned her children and this prompted Ms. Tabassum to take up the care of such children.

She first worked in an organisation that worked for HIV/AIDS affected persons. She used her own resources to start Snehadeep in a rented premises in Bejai nine years ago.

Ms. Tabassum is being assisted by three staff members. Apart from providing shelter, Ms. Tabassum has been looking after the education, the health, and the other needs of these children. She runs a shop and her earnings from this is being used to run Snehadeep. Ms. Tabassum also gets donations for it.