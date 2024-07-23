ADVERTISEMENT

Social worker resorts to novel protest against artificial pond on government hospital premises in Udupi

Published - July 23, 2024 09:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Social worker Nityananda Volakadu protested against water accumulation in an artificial pond by venturing near it in the bucket of an earthmover in Udupi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

It was a novel protest to highlight government apathy and negligence in leaving a massive trench dug for building construction on its land open thereby paving the way for formation of an artificial pond on Tuesday, in Udupi.

Social worker Nityananda Volakadu ventured close to the pond standing in the steel bucket of an earthmover beating thamate and holding a warning placard on the premises of Government Mother and Child Hospital, off Kavi Muddana Marga.

He said the massive trench was dug for the construction of a hospital on public-private partnership with B.R. Shetty Ventures on land donated by the late Haji Abdullah to the government for construction of healthcare facilities. With the private partner walking out of the project a couple of years ago, the excavation was not attended to.

Thereafter rainwater got accumulated every monsoon posing threat to people and becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes, the social worker alleged. The opening also posed threat to other nearby buildings, he said.

Psychologist P.V. Bhandary, who supported the protest by his presence at the site, said the earlier Siddaramaiah government had entered into a PPP agreement with M/s B.R. Shetty; however the project did not come up. The site has remained abandoned for the last six years and one would wonder whether the site still belonged to the government.

Dr. Bhandary urged the district administration to examine the issue and take immediate steps to fill the excavation to prevent spread of water-borne diseases.

