Social worker Charmadi Hasanabba to deploy ambulance for accident victims around Charmadi

November 29, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Charmadi Hasanabba, known to lend a helping hand to accident victims in and around Charmadi Ghat passing through Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts, said on Wednesday that he intends to buy an ambulance to render free assistance to accident victims in the 50-km surroundings of Charmadi village.

“I have received ₹5 lakh from the Karnataka State Rajotsava award. The family members will pool in the balance ₹3 lakh and buy an ambulance by forming a trust,” he said.

He was speaking after being felicitated as the honourary guest by the Mangaluru Press Club here on Wednesday in recognition of his Rajyotsava award.

His three sons will manage the free ambulance service, he said, adding it would be available round-the-clock on call.

Speaking further, Mr. Hasanabba said besides craving money and social status, one should possess humanity to serve society. One should inculcate the habit of helping accident victims.

Mr. Hasanabba said everyone should develop the religion of humanity and advised people to settle non-fatal accident disputes among themselves instead of approaching the police. “It consumes time and money,” he said.

Stating that the first priority in any accident is to arrange treatment of the victims, Mr. Hasanabba advised people not to waste time by recording videos nor engage in argument or fight with people involved in accidents.

Mr. Hasanabba’s priority is to save the life of accident victims and he does not expect any recognition for such acts. He does not remember how many people he helped all these days, he said, adding he feels contended when those saved by him return and thank him. That itself is the biggest recognition, he said.

V4 News Managing Director Lakshman Kundar, Press Club president P.B. Harish Rai, secretary Pushparaj, president of Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists Srinivas Nayak Indaje, Patrika Bhavana Trust president R. Ramakrishna and others were present.