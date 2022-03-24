Social worker arrested

Continuing their action in a case related to pushing minors into prostitution, the Central Crime Branch Police arrested Abdul Razik Ullal (44), a social worker and District Rajyotsava Award winner, on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Tuesday that analysis of mobile phone records of the two minor girls and other technical evidence revealed that Ullal was among those who had sexually assaulted a girl.

Two 17-year-old girls were among those pushed into prostitution at a residential flat in Nandigudde in the city. After a girl brought this to the notice of her college principal, the police raided the place and rescued the girls on February 3.

Apart from a case of illegal human trafficking, the police registered 10 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested a total of 16 people.

Mr. Kumar said that Ullal had left here for a foreign country and he was arrested soon after he arrived in the city. Ullal was recently awarded the District Rajyotsava Award for his social work during COVID-19 and he had taken pictures along with several dignitaries, he said.