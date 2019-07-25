Social organisations, nursing colleges help clear mosquito breeding sites

For the past three days, a group of 20 volunteers from the Ramakrishna Mission’s Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan, led by activist Suresh Shetty, have been spending three hours in the morning at Mulihitlu here making residents aware of mosquito breeding sites in their houses and helping them clear it.

Similarly, Hemalatha and 13 other field workers of the Canara Organisation for Development and Peace (CoDP) have formed their own teams for the same purpose in Jelligudde, and some parts of Kadri since Monday.

They are among the several volunteers who have joined hands with the district administration to help clear fresh-water deposits in and around houses where mosquitoes, which carry the dengue virus, breed.

The district administration has been vigorously carrying out this exercise since July 16 following the death of a 10-year-old boy from Kodialbail.

There have been four deaths and 500 persons have been tested positive for the disease in the district this month alone.

Mangaluru City Corporation’s Deputy Commissioner Gayathri Nayak, who is coordinating with organisations, said that teams of the district administration were doing the clearance exercise in highly-sensitive areas with more dengue cases, while the support of social organisations and educational institutions was being taken to carry out the work in less sensitive areas.

Among others who are joining in this exercise, include a group of 40 volunteers led by industrialist Gaurav Hegde, who will carry out the exercise in Baikampady Industrial Area, and some parts of Kulai.

Vasanth Kumar Shetty, administrator of Saanidhya Residential School and some residents in Shakti Nagar will hold awareness programme on Thursday in their area.

The Indian Red Cross and few other organisations will jointly hold a programme for volunteers on Thursday who will be involved in visiting areas where source clearance exercise has been carried out and address shortcomings, if any.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Ramakrishna Rao said personnel from Yenepoya Medical College, A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences and K.S. Hegde Medical Academy will carry out the exercise on Thursday and Friday in areas namely Yemmekere, Mangaladevi Temple area, and Bolar Ferry Road.

Dr. Rao said that nursing students from M.V. Shetty College of Nursing, City Hospital Nursing College, Tejasvini Nursing Institute, Kanachur, Mangala Hospital, and Government Wenlock Hospital are also involved in the district administration’s work.