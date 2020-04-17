Social distancing norms thrown to the wind at APMC Yard in Mangaluru

The very purpose of closing down the Central Market and shifting wholesale vegetable and fruit business to Baikampady APMC Yard here to ensure social distancing has been defeated with retail sales of vegetables and fruits being carried out at the APMC Yard.

With a large number of people crowding the Central Market that housed wholesale as well as retail merchants during the relaxation hours, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on April 2 itself ordered that wholesale traders have to shift to the APMC Yard. Retail vendors could enter the APMC Yard only to buy vegetables and fruits for sale in their respective outlets, the order had said.

Subsequently, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner too passed two orders prohibiting all commercial activities in the Central Market and asking wholesale traders to shift to the APMC Yard.

The corporation Commissioner had also spoken about making alternative arrangements for the 240 retail merchants functioning out of the Central Market.

Akin to Central Market

When The Hindu visited the APMC Yard on Thursday morning, it was akin to the Central Market, except for the fact that the retail business was being done on an open ground. Hundreds of individual buyers had thronged those selling vegetables and fruits at the makeshift market throwing all norms of social distancing to the wind.

Though the police were present in good numbers, they were mute spectators, while none from the corporation or the Agriculture Marketing Department were to be seen on the spot.

Strict action

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, in whose constituency the APMC Yard falls, said that the open ground of the APMC abutting NH 66 where the retail business was being carried out would be closed down on Friday itself. Wholesale traders would be asked to shift to the far-end of the APMC Yard that has godown facilities.

It was the wholesale merchants who were doing retail business too at the APMC Yard, Dr. Shetty said and added they were cautioned that their licence will be cancelled if they continued with their retail business also.

Ms. Rupesh said that she would ask the corporation to immediately make alternative arrangements for displaced retail merchants from the Central Market complex. Corporation Commissioner S. Ajithkumar Hegde did not respond to queries on the ongoing retail sales at APMC Yard.