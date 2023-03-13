ADVERTISEMENT

Social audit of civic bodies not done in municipal areas unlike rural areas, regrets Katyayini Chamaraj

March 13, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

We the People, a new civil society organisation, seeking to deepen democracy and improve living standards in DK, launched

The Hindu Bureau

Office bearers of ‘We The People’, a new civil society organisation on the occasion of its launching, along with dignitaries on March 11, Saturday, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Ward Committees are not allowed to function properly in municipal areas while Area Sabhas have not been constituted yet. Unlike rural areas, a social audit of civic bodies is not done in urban areas, regretted civic activist Katyayini Chamaraj from Civic Bangalore on Saturday, March 11.

Speaking at the launch of ‘We the People,’ a new civil society organisation here, Ms. Chamaraj said civil society organisations should constantly make local government bodies aware of the people’s demands. Advocacy should be done for people’s work; if unavoidable, issues can also be challenged in court, she said. She said the government has the wrong policies for solving problems in municipalities.

During the launch, experts highlighted the importance of citizens’ participation in the effective functioning of a democratic system. They urged citizens to bring any observed deficiencies to the attention of the authorities. ‘We the People’ aims to deepen democracy and improve the living standards of citizens in Dakshina Kannada district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Social worker Padmanabha Ullal launched organisation’s website, www.we-the-ppl.org and emphasised the need for citizens to take responsibility for identifying and reporting problems and grievances. He stated that only through people’s participation can the system work dynamically.

Honourary professor with Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University, Gadag, Jeevan Kumar, quoted comparative studies and gave suggestions for developing the democratic system in India. Freelance journalist Melanie Kumar spoke about the dangers of social media.

‘We the People’ president Prathapchandra Kedilaya explained the organisation’s aims and objectives. He also announced that the Association would convene a brainstorming meeting with social activists from across the district to address various social issues affecting the region shortly.

Vice President Mariete Fernandes, Secretary Oswald Periera, Treasurer Suresh Nayak and Executive Members, Bhaskar Kiran, Dilip Vas Naik, Gladys Monteiro, and Steevan Dsouza were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US