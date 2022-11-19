Social and Backward Classes Welfare Minister conducts virtual meeting from hospital

November 19, 2022 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary on Friday directed department officials to initiate direct benefit transfer to the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers to sink 17,000 borewells across the State.

The borewells were sanctioned under the Ganga Kalyana scheme of the Social Welfare Department, the Ambedkar Development Corporation, and seven other corporations.

Mr. Poojary, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Udupi, conducted the meeting through videoconference.

Mr. Poojary said ₹1,115 crore would be transferred electronically to farmers belonging to Scheduled Castes and Tribes for 2022-23 as well as previous years.

The necessary DBT transactions would be initiated for the purpose. Beneficiaries may get borewells sunken by companies registered with the department and install pump sets of their choice. Thus, the delay in completing the project could be eliminated by maintaining transparency.

Mr. Poojary said with the increased demand for hostel accommodations in Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, and Mysuru district headquarters, private buildings were already taken for rent to accommodate students belonging to SC/ST, Backward Classes, minorities, and other categories. Own buildings would shortly be built, he added.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Department has released ₹20 crore to Deputy Commissioners of districts concerned where Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had visited, for the overall development. They include Belagavi, Nippani, Chikkodi, Vijayapura, Sadashivanagara and Fraser Town in Bengaluru, Holenarasipura Railway Station, Hassan, KGF, Wadi Railway Station in Kalaburagi and Dharawada. The government has also released ₹22 crore grants to 12 mutts under the special grant for SC/ST mutt improvement.

Mr. Poojary said the government has sanctioned ₹615.5 crore for 14 lakh students pursuing pre-matric and post-matric courses. The government had initially granted ₹580 crore funds for implementing various programmes of the social welfare department and has now released ₹410 crore additional grant.

District level committees have selected 4,227 beneficiaries of nomadic communities SC/ST under the accelerated housing scheme. The beneficiaries would shortly be given sanction letters.

Social Welfare secretary Capt. Manivannan, commissioner Rakesh Singh, BC Welfare Commissioner Dayanand and others attended the meeting.