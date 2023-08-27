Social activist does ‘urulu seve’ in Udupi seeking justice in Soujanya murder case

August 27, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

Social activist Nithyanand Volakad performed ‘urulu seve’ at the Koragajja shrine near the service bus stand in Udupi on Sunday praying for justice to Soujanya’s family in her rape and murder case registered a decade ago.

He performed the ‘urulu seve’ holding a portrait of Soujanya and wearing the saffron robes.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government is silent on the demands for re-investigation into the case as the lone accused has been acquitted by the court. Hence he sought divine intervention to punish the real culprits involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Kusumavathi who is the mother of the victim did a ‘padayatra’ from the Netravathi Snanaghatta (bathing ghat) to Dharmasthala under the auspices of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal on Sunday seeking justice in the case.

She prayed the Annappa Daiva at the entrance to Annappa Betta in Dharmasthala that those who did the heinous act should be traced and punished.

At the same time, three persons who had earlier inquired by police relating to the case appeared before the entrance to the Annappa Betta and took a pledge that they were not involved in the rape and murder and they do not have any link to the case. They said that the real accused should be punished. They said that they are ready to face any inquiry.

Police had arranged tight security from Snanaghatta to Dharmasthala. Superintendent of Police S.P.

C.B. Ryshyanth supervised the law and order situation.

