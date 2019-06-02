So far, 1,474 students admitted to English medium in Dakshina Kannada

As there has a good response to the English medium in 43 government schools in Dakshina Kannada, district in-charge Minister U.T. Khader said here on Saturday that he will try to get government sanction to start it in more government schools in the district.

During a review meeting of the Education Department here on Saturday, Y. Shivaramaiah, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Dakshina Kannada, said that 1,474 students have so far been admitted to class 1 in English medium at 43 government schools this year.

Unlike other districts, Mr. Shivaramaiah said Dakshina Kannada has more government schools with English medium.

While eight schools are in Puttur Assembly constituency, six each are in Bantwal, Belthangady, and Mangaluru City South Assembly constituencies. Five government schools in Mangaluru City North Assembly, and four schools each in Mangaluru, Moodbidri, and Sullia Assembly constituencies also have it.

“The availability of necessary infrastructure in government schools here has made the government sanction more English medium schools in the district,” Mr. Shivaramaiah said.

The norm was to have English medium of education in four government schools in each Assembly constituency.

When ZP members Shahul Hameed and Mamata Gatty said there is demand to start English medium in other government schools, Mr. Khader directed Mr. Shivaramaiah to make a list of other government schools where it can be introduced.

“I will try to get government sanction to start English medium in these schools this academic year,” he said.

On the demand for 564 and 101 guest teachers in primary and secondary secondary schools in the district, Mr. Khader said it will be addressed after the State government completes the process of transferring excess teachers.

Other issues

Mr. Khader said the student-concession passes issued by the KSRTC will be valid till June 6 when new smart cards will be issued.

The Minster asked the management of schools facing water scarcity to approach the gram panchayat or the urban local body for supply of water through tankers.

The Minister said government schools should ensure that students get branded shoes and socks. All the textbooks will reach students in government, aided schools by the end of June, he added.