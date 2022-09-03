Snehalaya Deaddiction Centre starts tomorrow

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 03, 2022 23:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To mark the 25th death anniversary of Mother Teresa, Snehalaya Charitable Trust will start operations of its new deaddiction centre in Manjeshwar in Kasaragod district of Kerala on Monday.

The deaddiction centre will function on the premises of the trust’s Snehalaya Psycho Social Rehabilitation Center and Shanti Dhama Old Age Home.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Joseph Crasta, Managing Trustee of Snehalaya Trust, said during the trust’s healing service, which is being provided since 2009, it has been noticed that various addictions was intensifying mental illness among addicts. The new deaddiction centre will help to protect and preserve social and family dignity of individuals, who may become victims of physical and mental ill health because of addiction to narcotic and other substances.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The new centre, Mr. Crasta said, will provide one month treatment to 60 addicts. During this period there will be regular health checkups, counselling and consultation. If patients require additional attention and treatment, it will be rendered at the Snehalaya Rehabilitation Centres. The recovered de-addicts will be reunited with their family members, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The trust has been working for the care of abandoned people since 2009. It runs psychosocial rehabilitation centre for men and women and also operates Snehalaya Shanti Dham home for aged. Through its Snehalaya Mannah Project, the trust has been providing since 2015 free midday meals to caretakers of patients admitted at the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app