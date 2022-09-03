Snehalaya Deaddiction Centre starts tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

To mark the 25th death anniversary of Mother Teresa, Snehalaya Charitable Trust will start operations of its new deaddiction centre in Manjeshwar in Kasaragod district of Kerala on Monday.

The deaddiction centre will function on the premises of the trust’s Snehalaya Psycho Social Rehabilitation Center and Shanti Dhama Old Age Home.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Joseph Crasta, Managing Trustee of Snehalaya Trust, said during the trust’s healing service, which is being provided since 2009, it has been noticed that various addictions was intensifying mental illness among addicts. The new deaddiction centre will help to protect and preserve social and family dignity of individuals, who may become victims of physical and mental ill health because of addiction to narcotic and other substances.

The new centre, Mr. Crasta said, will provide one month treatment to 60 addicts. During this period there will be regular health checkups, counselling and consultation. If patients require additional attention and treatment, it will be rendered at the Snehalaya Rehabilitation Centres. The recovered de-addicts will be reunited with their family members, he said.

The trust has been working for the care of abandoned people since 2009. It runs psychosocial rehabilitation centre for men and women and also operates Snehalaya Shanti Dham home for aged. Through its Snehalaya Mannah Project, the trust has been providing since 2015 free midday meals to caretakers of patients admitted at the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.