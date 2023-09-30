HamberMenu
Snapped power lines claim the life of a couple in Kundapura taluk

September 30, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A couple was found dead near a tank in Kattabelthur village after coming in contact with a snapped MESCOM power line on Friday afternoon under Kundapura Rural police limits. 

In his complaint to police, Annappa, brother-in-law of deceased Mahabala Ganiga, said he saw neighbours rushing towards Odeyara Mane Kere. When he too followed them, Annappa saw his wife’s brother Mahabala, 55, lying in a stream with snapped power line on him. A little away, Mahabala’s wife Lakshmi, 49, was found dead on the tank bund near the snapped power line. 

The complainant charged MESCOM of not replacing the power line for over 35 years as a result of which it snapped. Neighbours said Lakshmi went in search of Mahabala, a daily wage worker, as he did not return home in the evening. Upon seeing him lying with the snapped power line, she attempted to retrieve him with a wooden log. However the log that was wet because of rains passed electric shock to her too and she fell dead. 

Kundapura Rural police have registered a case of causing death by negligence against MESCOM and are investigating. 

