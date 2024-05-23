‘Snana Ghatta’ near Dharmasthala cleaned

Volunteers of different organisations cleaned the ‘Snana Ghatta’ (bathing ghat) on the banks of the Netravati and the road between Snana Ghatta and Dharmasthala on Wednesday.

Members of Shourya disaster management team, Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, a non-government organisation, devotees of Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple and local people of Dharmasthala took part in the cleaning from 9 a.m. to noon.

They picked up plastic bags, plastic bottles, and other waste from the river, from the river bank, and the road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.