ADVERTISEMENT

‘Snana Ghatta’ near Dharmasthala cleaned

Published - May 23, 2024 07:34 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Volunteers of different organisations cleaned the ‘Snana Ghatta’ (bathing ghat) on the banks of the Netravati near Dharmasthala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Volunteers of different organisations cleaned the ‘Snana Ghatta’ (bathing ghat) on the banks of the Netravati and the road between Snana Ghatta and Dharmasthala on Wednesday.

Members of Shourya disaster management team, Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, a non-government organisation, devotees of Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple and local people of Dharmasthala took part in the cleaning from 9 a.m. to noon.

They picked up plastic bags, plastic bottles, and other waste from the river, from the river bank, and the road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US