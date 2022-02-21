Smart electricity meters by 2025, says MESCOM

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) will install smart meters in its operating area by 2025, said Managing Director Prashanth Kumar Mishra here on Monday.

Making submissions in support of the company’s proposal for a hike in power tariff during a public hearing organised by Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) here, Mr. Mishra responded to a suggestion of installing meters for irrigation pumpsets. He said that smart meters will do away all the anomalies and the company will be able to strictly monitor power distribution and consumption.

Stating that the company is identifying households that do not have power supply and energising them under the Belaku scheme, Mr. Mishra noted that the power distributor has reached out to 61.55 lakh consumers in 29 taluks of four districts in its jurisdiction.

MESCOM has also prepared a new plan that will benefit its major revenue generators — hospitals, industries, commercial establishments and others — and this will be implemented soon, he said.

Mr. Mishra said that MESCOM has commissioned new substations at Guttigaru in Puttur and Malpe in Udupi divisions to improve services as well as generate more revenue.

Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation has commenced upgradation and strengthening works of transmission lines in Tirthahalli, Udupi and Sorab taluks.