Smart City Limited to take up 44 works worth ₹ 958 crore

Mangaluru Smart City Limited has proposed to take up 44 works worth ₹ 958 crore in the city and seven other works under the public-private partnership (PPP) model at an estimated cost of ₹ 912 crore under the Smart City Project. Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Managing Director of the company B.H. Narayanappa said that 20 acres of land has been identified in Padil for developing the transport hub. “We need more land. Development of this hub will be among the projects to be taken up under public-private partnership model at a cost of ₹ 500 crore,” he said.

Mr. Narayananappa said that the company has proposed to build satellite bus stands at Pumpwell, Bangra Kuloor and the Old Bus Stand. It has also planned to develop the bus terminus in the State Bank area. Among the other works taken up under the public-private partnership model include construction of a multi-level car parking complex at Hampankatta. Partnering business establishments in the area have given approval to the design and tender was being called for now. The first phase of installation of roof-top solar panels on government buildings is also being taken up under this model. As many as seven works estimated at ₹ 912.17 crore are proposed to be taken up under the model, he said.

Command centre

The company has proposed to develop at a cost of ₹ 38.79 crore the command and control centre that will help people get services of all 40 government departments. The centre will be located on the third floor of the Mangaluru City Corporation building in Lalbagh.

The company has finished installation of 23 bus shelters. After incorporating changes suggested by people, it is now installing the remaining 21 bus shelters. The newly constructed clock tower will become operational shortly, he said.

The company has proposed to develop as smart road the stretch between Clock Tower and A.B. Shetty Circle at an estimated cost of ₹ 7.56 crore. This road will have a pedestrian underpass to connect the road from Mangaluru Central Railway Station and Town Hall.

The company has issued tenders for construction of a swimming pool in Yemmekere and also one to develop the Kadri Park. A detailed project report was being prepared for installation of smart water meters, redevelopment of the Old Bus Stand area and rejuvenation of Gujjarakere and Kavoor lakes.

Projects to upgrade the Mangala Stadium, to develop the waterfront and also one to redevelop the Deputy Commissioner’s office were among the works that are in the conceptual stage, Mr. Narayanappa said.