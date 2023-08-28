Small-scale industrial park to come up at Aryapu, says Darshanapur

August 28, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur on Monday said the government has sanctioned five acres of land at Aryapu between Puttur and Sullia to set up an industrial park for small-scale industries.

Chairing a meeting of department officials here, Mr. Darshanapur directed them to take immediate steps to form the industrial estate at the sanctioned site. He also directed them to examine the possibility of providing space for SSIs at the upcoming plastic park in Ganjimutt near Mangaluru.

The Minister told the officials to secure all land belonging to the department in the district by metes and bounds since land value is very high in the district. He told them to submit a list of lands belonging to the department and ensure no property is encroached upon.

Mr. Darshanapur further directed officials to get a survey done as to the demand for setting up SSIs in the district.

Department Deputy Director Manjunath Hegde and others were present.

