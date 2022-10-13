Slain Praveen Nettaru’s wife joins duty at Deputy Commissioner’s office

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 13, 2022 23:49 IST

Nutan Kumari, wife of slain Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, reported to duty at the office of Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra here on Thursday.

Ms. Kumari was earlier offered a Group C post on contract basis in the office of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. She reported to duty and expressed before Mr. Bommai about her preference to work in Mangaluru.

Following orders from the office of the Chief Minister, Ms. Kumari has been offered to the post of assistant in the Chief Minister Relief Fund section of the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Ms. Kumari called on Dr. Rajendra on Thursday when she was presented with her appointment order.

Three members of the now-banned Popular Front of India hacked to death 34-year-old Praveen Nettaru outside his chicken shop off the Bellare-Sullia Road on July 26.

After Ms. Kumari’s demand for severe action against the perpetrators, Mr. Bommai decided to hand over the case to National Investigation Agency, which is now investigating the case. As many as 10 people, including the three assailants, have been arrested. The NIA also carried out search operations at multiple places that belonged to PFI in the State and across the country.

