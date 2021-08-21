Skin bank opened in Manipal

It has been set up by Rotary Club Manipal Town and Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Coastal Karnataka’s first skin bank was opened at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal on Saturday.

Rotary MAHE Skin Bank has been set up jointly by the Rotary Club Manipal Town and the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). The Rotary Club received Rotary Foundation’s global grant for ₹83 lakh to procure the equipment, and MAHE contributed ₹50 lakh for creating the infrastructure, a release from the hospital said.

Ranjan R. Pai, Chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group who inaugurated it, said that the bank will help burn victims, especially the underprivileged. Through skin grafting, by utilising the readily available skin in the bank, the patients will get the best care, and their quality of life and self-esteem will improve.

N.C. Sreekumar, professor and head, Department of Plastic Surgery, KMC, Manipal, said that in cases of major burn wounds, over 30% to 40% wounds, the patients’ own skin is not sufficient to save them. Although several expensive skin substitutes are available in the market, human cadaveric skin is the best substitute for skin. By having a skin bank, the burn patients need not wait for 2-3 days of the crucial period to procure the skin from other parts of the country. The availability of skin is also an issue. “By having our own skin bank, we can start treatment quickly and reduce pain and even save lives,” he said.

Rotary District Governor M.G. Ramachandra Murthy said that the bank has been set up as per this year’s theme of Rotary which is ‘serve to change lives’.

He handed over the equipment to MAHE on the occasion. On behalf of MAHE, H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, M.D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, and C.G. Muthana, Chief Operating Officer of the hospital, received the equipment.

Sunil Keswani, Director of National Burns Centre and Skin Bank, Navi Mumbai spoke.