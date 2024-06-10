ADVERTISEMENT

Skills developed through action make one stand out, says Tata Capital human resources head Avijit Bhattacharya

Updated - June 10, 2024 01:41 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 01:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

He was addressing the MSN Dialogue Series, organised by the Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM) at its campus in Bondel near Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Avijit Bhattacharya, Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), Tata Capital Limited speaks at the MSN Dialogue Series, organised by the Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM) at its campus in Bondel, Mangaluru, on June 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

More than academic achievements, it is the skills developed through action that make one stand out, said Avijit Bhattacharya, Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), Tata Capital Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the MSN Dialogue Series organised by the Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM) at its campus in Bondel near Mangaluru on June 7. Mr. Bhattacharya said, “Skills, namely, creativity, risk-taking and resilience, are vital for leadership. Cultivating discipline, continuous learning, and adaptability are crucial for professional growth.”

Drawing on his diverse corporate experience, which includes establishing a car finance division and managing an online trading platform, Mr. Bhattacharya highlighted the value of taking on critical roles and being open to relocation opportunities. He also discussed Tata Administrative Services (TAS), a programme started in 1956 to groom leaders for the Tata Group, involving rigorous selection and rotational training across departments.

The MSN Dialogue Series features interactive sessions with accomplished individuals and corporate leaders, structured in a question-and-answer format to provide students with personal insights into the minds of top achievers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Institute mentor and retired RBI Deputy Governor Vittaldas Leeladhar moderated the dialogue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US