SKDRDP volunteers to clean 16,529 places of worship and prayer ahead of Makar Sankranti across Karnataka

January 09, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), a non-government organisation, has targeted to clean 16,529 places of prayer and worship across the State ahead of Makar Sankranti this year.

SKDRDP Executive Director L.H. Manjunath in a release here said the initiative was being taken up for the ninth consecutive year.

President of SKDRDP D. Veerendra Heggade had felt that places of religious importance were part of everyone’s life.

Their upkeep would not only freshen up the minds of devotees, but also would spread the message of cleanliness in society, he said.

Accordingly, the SKDRDP through self-help group members and other volunteers has been taking up the mass cleaning activities twice a year, during Independence Day and the Makar Sankranti.

The cleaning activities have already commenced across the State with the participation of over 4.13 lakh volunteers from Sunday, and would culminate on January 13, so that the religious places sport a new look on the day of Uttarayana Punyakala, Mr. Manjunath said.

Besides SHG members, members of managing committees of religious places, Jana Jagruthi members, Navachetana Samithi members, Shaurya Emergency Response team members, local bodies members and village residents take part in the initiative.

During the cleanliness drive, the volunteers would clean the premises of temples, churches and masjids, inside as well as outside. They would also clean waterbodies around these places, including ponds and rivers.

The volunteers would also focus on cleaning public toilets and roads in villages and cities, Mr. Manjunath said.

