SKDRDP to launch ‘million saplings’ plantation programme on July 9 at Tannirpantha

July 05, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), a non-government organisation, established by Dharmasthala pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, plans to plant over 10 lakh tree saplings this season as a part of its ‘million saplings’ and the State government’s ‘one crore saplings’ plantation programmes.

Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA, will launch the SKDRDP mission in association with the Forest Department at Purusharamajalu in Tannirpantha Reserve Forest Area in Belthangady taluk on July 9 in the presence of Mr. Heggade and others.

Saplings of native varieties of trees, predominantly fruit-yielding trees, will be planted over 4,500 acres of land, said a release. The formal programme will be held at the Sri Mrithyunjaya Temple, Tannirpantha.

The SKDRDP has engaged itself in afforestation programmes for the last four decades through self-help groups and other volunteers. Planting of avenue tree saplings, raising Devara Kadu, school forest, Pragathi Vana and such other concepts were evolved in increasing the forest cover across the State.

Special efforts were being made to plant saplings in the surroundings of tanks rejuvenated under the “Nammooru-Namma Kere” scheme of the Project across the State.

The ‘million saplings’ plantation programme initiated two years ago by Mr. Heggade saw planting of 2.4 lakh fruit-yielding and 5.27 lakh other tree saplings plantation through 4,332 programmes in 4,300 acres.

The project had spent ₹36 lakh in the two years and also raised eight “Shaurya Vanas.” This year, the SKDRDP has set aside ₹75 lakh, at the rate of ₹30,000 for each taluk, to undertake the ‘million saplings’ plantation programme.

During the July 9 programme, saplings will be distributed to farmers as a token gesture by Mangaluru Conservator of Forests V. Karikalan and Deputy Conservator of Forests Y.K. Dinesh Kumar. SKDRDP Executive Director L.H. Manjunath releases a booklet on the role of SKDRDP in environment conservation.

